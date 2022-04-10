Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 242,213 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 242,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

