Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 263,167 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 263,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1,845.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.