Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 37,578 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.81.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

