Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 52,221 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

