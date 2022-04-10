Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 522,356 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 522,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.67% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,493 shares of company stock worth $808,296. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

