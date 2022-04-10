Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $1.46 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,231,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Apple comprises 1.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Apple at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.