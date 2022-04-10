Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $8.14 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

