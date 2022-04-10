Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $8.48 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.23 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

