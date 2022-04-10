Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $8.77 Million Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.00% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 508,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 60.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $751.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

