Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $333.51 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $336.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

