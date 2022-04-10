Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 470,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.46% of Royce Value Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Royce Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

