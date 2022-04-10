Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 586,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 7.06% of Westwood Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHG opened at $15.91 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

