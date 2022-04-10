Alpaca Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37.36 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $80.76 million and approximately $37.36 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.49 or 0.07632308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,363.49 or 1.00522891 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

