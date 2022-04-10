Alphacat Hits Market Capitalization of $249,369.05 (ACAT)

Alphacat (ACAT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $249,369.05 and $174,254.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.95 or 0.07497885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.95 or 0.99682355 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

