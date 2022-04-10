Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

MO stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

