American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of American Electric Power worth $134,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,902. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

