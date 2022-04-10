Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

