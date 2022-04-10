Ampleforth Governance Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.22 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $72.87 million and $4.22 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00015411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.22 or 0.07504364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.52 or 0.99650306 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,228,630 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

