Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 551,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

