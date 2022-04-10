Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.34. Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

