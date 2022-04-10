Analysts Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.01. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 233,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

