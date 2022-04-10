Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) to post sales of $64.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.81 million. American Well posted sales of $57.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $277.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.71 million to $283.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $324.48 million, with estimates ranging from $300.32 million to $346.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. American Well has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.60.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock worth $849,803. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 514,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Well by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

