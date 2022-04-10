Analyzing Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twitter and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 2 18 10 0 2.27 Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Twitter presently has a consensus target price of $50.21, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.79%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Twitter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -4.36% -4.37% -2.22% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twitter and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $5.08 billion 7.29 -$221.41 million ($0.30) -154.09 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.21 N/A N/A N/A

Direct Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces. In addition, the company offers Twitter Audience platform, an advertising offering that enables advertisers to extend advertising campaigns; Twitter Developer Platform, a platform that enables developers to build tools for people and businesses using its public application programming interface; and paid access to Twitter data for partners with commercial use cases. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Direct Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. provides advertising and marketing technology. The holding group’s supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions. Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is based in HOUSTON.

