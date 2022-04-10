Analyzing Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sharecare and DCC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 1.88 -$85.00 million N/A N/A DCC $17.55 billion N/A $382.83 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Volatility & Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharecare and DCC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 DCC 1 0 3 0 2.50

Sharecare currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 191.12%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DCC beats Sharecare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity. The DCC Retail & Oil segment is involved in the sales, marketing, and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services in Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

