AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches Market Cap of $14.92 Million

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AntiMatter

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

