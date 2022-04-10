ApeSwap Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.51 or 0.07584161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.85 or 0.99946441 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

