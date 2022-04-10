Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 23.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

