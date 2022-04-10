AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). AppFolio reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 181,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3,759.25 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $150.78.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

