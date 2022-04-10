Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Head to Head Review

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -37.53% -35.13% Appili Therapeutics -1,874.06% -793.06% -203.47%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PDS Biotechnology and Appili Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Appili Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 228.28%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -2.02, indicating that its share price is 302% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Appili Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$16.92 million ($0.64) -9.28 Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 69.21 -$10.86 million ($0.34) -0.26

Appili Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Appili Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded by Frank K. Bedu-Addo on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. The company has a strategic alliance with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC for the development of Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir). Appili Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

