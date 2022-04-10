Ares Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $273,964.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.53 or 0.07623783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,226.95 or 1.00151980 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.