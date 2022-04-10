Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 275.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $131.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

