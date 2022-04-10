Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

