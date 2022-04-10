Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 2,867 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.38% of Dine Brands Global worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,970 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3,125.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of DIN opened at $71.16 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.