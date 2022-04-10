Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 439,339 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.54% of Landec worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 273,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 161.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

