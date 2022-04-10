Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Standex International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Standex International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $98.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

