Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 68,647 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 595.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

