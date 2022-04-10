Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 288 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $415.63 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

