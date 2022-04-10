Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237,221 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 76,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

KKR stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

