Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.35% of Stratasys worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,469,000 after purchasing an additional 425,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

