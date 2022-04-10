Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

