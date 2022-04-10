ATLANT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (ATL) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ATLANT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $826,976.21 and $62.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00035838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00106534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ATLANT Coin Profile

ATLANT is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

Buying and Selling ATLANT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.