Attila (ATT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.61 Million

Attila (ATT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $16,387.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

