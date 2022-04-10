Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 11,240 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

