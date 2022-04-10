Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boston Partners increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after buying an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.