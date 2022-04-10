Axe (AXE) One Day Volume Hits $32,221.00

Axe (AXE) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $150,212.59 and $32,221.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00307128 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

