Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

BDX stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.