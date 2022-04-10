Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded 7,889,330% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.62 or 0.12116353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00195780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00387547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010438 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

