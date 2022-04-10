BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 10,048 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

