BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,585 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Twilio by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,333,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Twilio by 186.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Twilio by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
Twilio stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average is $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $412.68.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.