BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187,101 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

